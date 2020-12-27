Letter to editor, Dec. 27, 2020: "Mask-wearing" policy mars trust in Fauci

'Mask-wearing' policy

mars trust in Fauci

Most networks and cable channels were pleased to report that President Elect Biden had retained Dr. Anthony Fauci as an integral part of his COVID-19 response team. Everyone seemed reassured with Fauci as the man in charge as we enter the new year.

The media seems to have forgotten that Fauci is the spokesman who time and time again told us that wearing masks was not a good idea because mask wearing imparted a false sense of security. His reasoning was that my mask protected you but not me. He seemed to not understand that if we all wore masks, we each would be protected from each other. Fortunately the good doctor saw the error in his reasoning and changed course to become a mask wearing advocate. President Trump embraced Fauci's early mask advice and we all know where that led us.