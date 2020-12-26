 Skip to main content
Letter to Editor, Dec. 27, 2020: Muslim youth enjoys yule, plans for 2021
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Around Christmas and the holidays, many people in our neighborhood put beautiful decorations on their homes, of which I am very fond. While as Muslims we might not celebrate Christmas, we give gifts and sweet treats,  and share the happiness with our neighbors and friends.

Though Christians hold a different belief about Jesus (peace be upon him) than ours, Jesus is mentioned many times in the Holy Quran and I respect him as a noble prophet.

Soon we will be entering the year 2021. I have the following as my New Year's resolutions for the rest of my fourth-grade year:

· Do more math

· Spend more time making crafts rather than doing nothing

· Be sure I learn more of the Holy Quran

I hope that in the year 202, the coronavirus can stop spreading because I want next year to be an amazing year.

Happy holidays and New Year to all.

Sarmed Ahmed, age 8.

Member, Muslim Writers Guild of America.

Manassas.

