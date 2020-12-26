Letter to Editor, Dec. 27, 2020: News Leader's holiday story enchanted child

News Leader's holiday

story enchanted child

There is nothing quite like Christmas to stir one's childhood memories. I think back to my childhood in the late 40’s and 50's, living in North Side Richmond and waiting for the afternoon Richmond News Leader to be delivered. Why was I so excited about the afternoon paper? Well it was because of the Christmas story that started about two weeks before Christmas. A chapter a day was printed concluding on Christmas eve. It was always an suspenseful adventure/mystery story usually about Santa and it appeared on the same page as the comics. My daddy and I would curl up together In his big chair in our small den as he read the story to me each evening. Although I had to wait until after dinner. It was our special time together. Sadly both my daddy and the Richmond News Leader are gone but not this wonderful Christmas memory.