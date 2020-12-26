Letter to Editor, Dec. 27, 2020: News Leader's holiday story enchanted child

News Leader's holiday
story enchanted child
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is nothing quite like Christmas to stir one's childhood memories. I think back to my childhood in the late 40’s and 50's, living in North Side Richmond and waiting for the afternoon Richmond News Leader to be delivered. Why was I so excited about the afternoon paper? Well it was because of the Christmas story that started about two weeks before Christmas. A chapter a day was printed concluding on Christmas eve. It was always an suspenseful adventure/mystery story usually about Santa and it appeared on the same page as the comics. My daddy and I would curl up together In his big chair in our small den as he read the story to me each evening. Although I had to wait until after dinner. It was our special time together. Sadly both my daddy and the Richmond News Leader are gone but not this wonderful Christmas memory.
Sandra S. Hutcher.
Henrico.