Letter to Editor, Dec. 27, 2020: State should join TCI, then work to end need

State should join TCI,
then work to end need
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent op-ed, “Tackle climate change like we tackle cancer,” listed the ways in which vehicle pollution damages and destroys lives, and advocated that Virginia join the larger northeastern region in the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI). This past year, Virginia joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a similar cap-and-trade program, wherein allowances for deceasing emissions are established along with an alternative market within which to sell them. Sale revenues would be used for new-era transportation infrastructure.
Yet, successes in mitigating climate change similar to those realized from the War on Cancer also will require robust nationwide initiatives. Transitioning our entire approach to energy production and use is a task well beyond states or regions.
In the nearly complete absence of federal legislation to effectively tackle "greenhouse gas emissions and head off the worst impacts of climate change, we only have state and regional initiatives to begin securing a livable future. Such programs both are necessary and hugely beneficial.
Yes! Virginia enthusiastically should join the TCI and then work to make it and other alternative-market programs unnecessary by pushing for far-reaching national legislation.
Bringing the negative impacts of fossil fuel emissions into our existing commodity markets by putting an increasing fee on carbon fuels at their source and remitting the billions in revenues to American households (to adequately cover increases in cost of living) is the fastest, most effective and most socially equitable way to start significantly lowering emissions.
Only the economic breadth of federal action such as “carbon fee and dividend” legislation will help stave off a multitude of disasters of growing intensity and frequency. Disasters driven by carbon dioxide heat-trapping emissions, which no longer simply can be considered "natural," as well as mitigate the lung, heart and brain damaging impacts of locally polluted air.
Anne Pierce.
Richmond.