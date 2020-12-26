Letter to Editor, Dec. 27, 2020: State should join TCI, then work to end need

State should join TCI,

then work to end need

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent op-ed, “Tackle climate change like we tackle cancer,” listed the ways in which vehicle pollution damages and destroys lives, and advocated that Virginia join the larger northeastern region in the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI). This past year, Virginia joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a similar cap-and-trade program, wherein allowances for deceasing emissions are established along with an alternative market within which to sell them. Sale revenues would be used for new-era transportation infrastructure.

Yet, successes in mitigating climate change similar to those realized from the War on Cancer also will require robust nationwide initiatives. Transitioning our entire approach to energy production and use is a task well beyond states or regions.

In the nearly complete absence of federal legislation to effectively tackle "greenhouse gas emissions and head off the worst impacts of climate change, we only have state and regional initiatives to begin securing a livable future. Such programs both are necessary and hugely beneficial.