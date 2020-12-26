Letter to Editor, Dec. 27, 2020: Voting regulations need changes to be trusted

Voting regulations need

to be reviewed, changed

I have to agree with both recent opinion writers, Bill Bolling, a former lieutenant governor of Virginia, and letter-writer Dave Jarvis. We must alleviate all or any suspicion within our elections. Make no mistake about it by denying that there is no suspicion held by many, many voters. In the mail, my husband and I received mail-in ballots that we did not request. How many others received them? Mail-in ballots with no checking of credentials are frightening. My husband and I, though elderly, decided it was worth the risk to vote in person at our precinct, not trusting in the mail-in process and with some distrust of any other voting processes. Before the next major election, there must be changes that ensure all of us that it is fair and trustworthy. And that all who vote really are eligible to vote.