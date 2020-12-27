Letter to Editor, Dec. 28, 2020: Corruption: Stimulus bill 'form of tyranny'

Corruption: Stimulus

bill 'form of tyranny'

I am disgusted. Congress wanted a “stimulus” to help Americans in the worst way. In only 5,593 pages, it succeeded. Our government leadership, with a couple of exceptions, is so corrupt that I must refer to a famous American's quote: “Corruption is a cancer, a cancer that eats away at a citizen’s faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity; already-tight national budgets, crowding out important national investments. It wastes the talent of entire generations. It scares away investments and jobs. And most importantly it denies the people their dignity. It saps the collective strength and resolve of a nation. Corruption is just another form of tyranny."— Vice President Joe Biden on May 21, 2014. Enough said.