Letter to Editor, Dec. 28, 2020: Horse Protection Act needs more muscle

Horse Protection Act
needs more muscle
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Horse Protection Act, which was enacted to end the abusive practice of horse soring — intentionally inflicting pain on a horse's legs to exaggerate their gait. Despite the intent of the law, horses continue to be subjected to this barbaric treatment. It is time for this practice to end. We have two acts, which already passed the U. S. House of Representatives this year, and to implement a U. S. Department of Agriculture rule from 2016 that would strengthen the Horses Protection Program regulations. We are confident this could happen next year. The protective rule was written under former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, who served from 2009 to 2017. Vilsack has been nominated to the same post by the Biden-Harris administration.
Knowing these two solutions are on the verge of success, the Tennessee Walking Horse industry and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., are attempting to thwart them by sneaking a last-minute weakening provision into the end-of-year COVID-19 relief bill. Co-opting such important legislation is as shameful as trying to codify horse soring into law. We must prevent this from happening, and demand real change to protect our nation’s beloved equines.
Natalya Bull.