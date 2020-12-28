Letter to Editor, Dec. 28, 2020: Horse Protection Act needs more muscle

Horse Protection Act

needs more muscle

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Horse Protection Act, which was enacted to end the abusive practice of horse soring – intentionally inflicting pain on a horses’ legs to exaggerate their gait. Despite the intent of the law, horses continue to be subjected to this barbaric treatment. It is time for this practice to come to an end. We have two real opportunities to accomplish this: (1) enact the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, which already passed the U.S. House of Representatives this year, and (2) implement a USDA rule from 2016 that would strengthen Horses Protection Program regulations. We are confident this could happen next year – the protective rule was written under Secretary Vilsack who was nominated to be Sec. of Agriculture again in the Biden-Harris administration.