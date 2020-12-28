Letter to Editor, Dec. 28, 2020: Horse Protection Act needs to be stronger

Horse Protection Act

needs to be stronger

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Horse Protection Act, which was enacted to end the abusive practice of horse soring – intentionally inflicting pain on a horse's legs to exaggerate their gait. Despite the intent of the law, horses continue to be subjected to this barbaric treatment. It is time for this practice to come to an end. We have two real opportunities to accomplish this: (1) enact the Prevent All Soring Tactics Act, which already passed the US House of Representatives this year, and (2) implement a USDA rule from 2016 that would strengthen Horses Protection Program regulations. We are confident this could happen next year – the protective rule was written under the Department of Agriculture's Secretary Tom Vilsack, who served from 2009 to 2017. He has been nominated to the position again by tne the Biden-Harris administration.