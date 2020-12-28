 Skip to main content
Letter to Editor, Dec. 28, 2020: Use same pedestal to hold Johns' statue
Use the same pedestal

to hold Johns' statue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud the selection of Barbara Johns as the recommended honoree of a statue at the U.S. Capitol.

A recent article reported that the pedestal on which the Lee statue was mounted is too heavy for the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Would it be possible for the Johns statue to be mounted on that same pedestal when it is installed? It would be a fitting expression of the way she dislodged one of the main effects of Jim Crow. Perhaps it would be possible to leave the old inscription on the pedestal with a line through it to tell the story succinctly as well as a new one for Johns.

Adrian Luxmoore.

Richmond.

