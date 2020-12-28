Letter to Editor, Dec. 29, 2020: Reader offers alternates to Barbara Johns statue

Reader offers alternates
to Barbara Johns statue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In this dark age of political correctness, revisionist history and of settling scores by the left and leftist organizations, I as an African American who critically thinks for myself, vehemently disagree with the recent decision to replace Gen. Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol with Barbara Johns. I base this on the following reasons:
First, my thought, is not to diminish the actions of a teen from the 1950s Farmville. However, I believe the following African American individuals born in Virginia are far more deserving of this honor (honorees must be deceased): Oliver W. Hill, a civil rights icon and first Black on Richmond City Council; Spottswood W. Robinson III, a U.S. federal judge; Maggie L. Walker, a pioneering businesswoman and banker; Arthur Ashe, top U.S. tennis star who won Wimbledon and other championships and was an outstanding humanitarian; Booker T. Washington, educator and scholar; Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who mailed himself to freedom; Nat Turner, slave rebellion leader; Virginia Randolph, an educator in Henrico County; Wendell Scott, a pioneering race car driver; Vernon Johns, minister and civil rights advocate who happened to be related to Barbara Johns; and Ella Fitzgerald and Pearl Bailey, both entertainers.
Secondly, with all due respect, Johns was born in New York according to her biography and she lived her adult life in Philadelphia. Therefore, in my opinion, she is not really a Virginian but a Yankee.
In closing, this is why I believe that Johns is not deserving of this honor.
H. Massenburg Jr.
Richmond