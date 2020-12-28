Letter to Editor, Dec. 29, 2020: Stimulus aid: $96 billion; where's $804 billion?

Stimulus aid: $96 billion;

where's $804 billion?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Six hundred dollars per person is the amount of stimulus money to be paid to individuals in the$900 billion dollar bipartisanvCOVID-19 relief bill just passed by both houses of the U.S. Congress. President Donald Trump signed the bill Sunday. Get your calculators out, good citizens, and follow my simple math. Trust me, you not only will be astounded by the results, but emphatically, you will be sickened to your core.

Approximately 160 million persons received stimulus checks from the first COVID-19 bill passed earlier this year. Nine hundred billion dollars divided by 160 million persons comes to $5,625 per individual. Hmm, where did those $5,025 per person ($5,625 minus $600) taxpayer funds go? Put another way, $600 times 160 million persons gives us only $96 billion, not the $900 billion per this bipartisan bill — a difference of only $804 billion.