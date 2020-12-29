Letter to Editor, Dec. 30, 2020: More judges for Appeals unfair, upsets balance

More judges for Appeals

unfair, upsets balance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently Gov. Ralph Northam presented his budget proposals for the next biennium. Among them was $5.1 million for increasing the number of judges on the Virginia Court of Appeals from 11 to 15. According to a Dec. 16 report by NBC12.com, the purpose is “to expand access for Virginians to exercise their right to appeal.” In some political climates that might be a somewhat valid reason for such an increase, but not in the current political situation. The proposal is unfair, and it is unprecedented for either party.

Democrats currently control both houses of the Virginia legislature as well as the offices of attorney general and governor. In this scenario the appointment of liberal judges would be almost certain since there is a lack of influence by the Republicans. In a more desirable situation in which there is relatively equal power sharing there is a much greater likelihood that moderate judges would be appointed, thus making for a healthier balance of judicial views.