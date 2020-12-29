Letter to Editor, Dec. 30, 2020: Set national laws for immigrant rights

Set national laws

for immigrant rights

Contrary to the headline on a recent article, noncitizens always have had the right to drive in Virginia, as long as they were in the U.S. legally. While I was living in Thailand and Japan, I had the right to drive legally under valid work visas. What is new is that Virginia is giving legal sanction to drive to people officials know are in the country in violation of federal immigration law. If the U.S. were functioning properly, we would not have such a contradiction between federal law and Virginia state law. I am hoping that with a new Congress and new president there will finally be a comprehensive bipartisan deal on immigration so that we have laws that are actually enforced, and are not undermined by some states and localities.