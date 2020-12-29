Letter to Editor, Dec. 30, 2020: Vote by mail form might confuse people

Vote-by-mail form

might confuse people

In response to Sandra Crowe's recent letter regarding mail-in ballots, a question must be asked. Did Ms. Crowe and her husband receive an official ballot in the mail or did they receive a "Virginia Vote By Mail Application Form?" If they did, in fact, receive official ballots by mail (that they did not request), then this should be reported to their local electoral board and commonwealth's attorney for investigation. On the other hand, "Virginia Vote By Mail Application Forms" may be widely distributed by political parties and various groups promoting voting, and are routinely mailed to registered voters. A ballot application form should not to be confused with an official ballot.