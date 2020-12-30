Letter to Editor, Dec. 31, 2020: Mask wearing letter needed clarification

Mask-wearing letter

needed clarificaton

I was amused by the comment in a recent Letter to the Editor concerning mask-wearing. The author stated that, "President Donald Trump embraced Dr. Anthony Fauci's early mask-wearing advice." First this pandemic was new and at the beginning the scientists weren't sure whether mask-wearing would help. When that decision was made, they were all in. Not the president. He has seldom worn a mask, even blatantly ripping one off before entering the White House to expose his staff to possible infection from the virus after his hospitalization. He still was having huge parties with no masks before Christmas. Embraced wearing masks? I think not.