Letter to Editor, Dec. 31, 2020: Small business program did not meet potential

Small business program
did not meet potential
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Rebuild VA program initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam appeared to have great potential. I thought he could pull it off, but he couldn’t. I thought he would learn from the Small Business Association (SBA) debacle. It was fraught with loopholes and liabilities that raised countless issues throughout an already complex process, but he didn’t learn from that experience.
He took $100 million and threw it at a bunch of mid-level state employees and expected they would, in record time, build complex, fair and consistent systems, policies, procedures and processes to support this effort. They didn’t. About 2,500 companies were awarded funds out of more than 10,000 applications. Northam’s team, by their own admission, quickly became overwhelmed at the volume. They made delivery promises they could not possibly meet and they definitely lost their way on fair and consistent treatment for all.
For some companies, they reached out to inform them of missing and/or incorrect documentation, providing them the opportunity to add, correct or revise. Other companies did not receive the same consideration. As the team became paralyzed by unanticipated volume, they quickly stopped letting companies know if their application/documentation was incomplete. They deprived them of an opportunity that was afforded to other companies. It does not guarantee they would ultimately receive a funding grant, but it does guarantee they received equal, fair and consistent treatment from the process.
I am disappointed beyond words as this funding meant everything to us. But, I am not at all surprised. On Election Day this year, I worked for 15 straight hours at my local polling station in support of my state. I believe one’s actions speak louder than words. Right now, I am very disappointed in the actions of those elected to serve, regardless of party affiliation. They simply do not grasp the levels of desperation, pain and loss. I shall do my part to be heard and I shall not be afraid.
Patrice K. Lovell
Member-Manager, LOCAL VA LLC
Reston.