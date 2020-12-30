Letter to Editor, Dec. 31, 2020: Small business program did not meet potential

Small business program

did not meet potential

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Rebuild VA program initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam appeared to have great potential. I thought he could pull it off, but he couldn’t. I thought he would learn from the Small Business Association (SBA) debacle. It was fraught with loopholes and liabilities that raised countless issues throughout an already complex process, but he didn’t learn from that experience.

He took $100 million and threw it at a bunch of mid-level state employees and expected they would, in record time, build complex, fair and consistent systems, policies, procedures and processes to support this effort. They didn’t. About 2,500 companies were awarded funds out of more than 10,000 applications. Northam’s team, by their own admission, quickly became overwhelmed at the volume. They made delivery promises they could not possibly meet and they definitely lost their way on fair and consistent treatment for all.