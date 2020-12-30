Letter to Editor, Dec. 31, 2020: Too much influence on elected leaders

Too much influence
on elected leaders
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When America is buried in debt — borrowing massive sums from China as U.S. citizens are on the brink of losing their homes and unable to feed their families because of unemployment caused by a monstrous pandemic — why did Virginia Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and our U.S. congressional members — vote for a new budget that is packed with waste? Why didn’t our elected representatives ensure that the waste, in this dire year, be redirected to help U.S. citizens?
Why does the new budget include hundreds of millions for foreign countries including Egypt, Afghanistan, Sudan, Laos and others, and, believe it or not, $15 million in developmental assistance to China — from which we will be borrowing the money to give to them? Why does most of the foreign aid have no restrictions on how it will be spent? Why are we giving $218 million to democratic governments in Europe to promote democracy?
Why are we giving $25 million to The Kennedy Center in Washington, which — according to its Sept. 29, 2019, financial statements — had more than $501 million in total net assets, including $25 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Why are we borrowing money from China to give money to foreign countries? Why not let them borrow the money they need? Why not lend them money rather than give it to them? Why fund organizations with huge endowments? Why not redirect foreign aid to U.S. citizens who have lost their jobs and businesses?
Why do we keep electing people like Warner and Kaine who, apparently, lack common sense and care more about being elected than helping their constituents?
The answers are simple. Our elected officials are all wealthy, they are not spending their money, they are not economically suffering from the pandemic, and they are controlled by their party and lobbyist.
George Gretes.
Mechanicsville.