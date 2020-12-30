Letter to Editor, Dec. 31, 2020: Too much influence on elected leaders

Too much influence

on elected leaders

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When America is buried in debt — borrowing massive sums from China as U.S. citizens are on the brink of losing their homes and unable to feed their families because of unemployment caused by a monstrous pandemic — why did Virginia Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and our U.S. congressional members — vote for a new budget that is packed with waste? Why didn’t our elected representatives ensure that the waste, in this dire year, be redirected to help U.S. citizens?

Why does the new budget include hundreds of millions for foreign countries including Egypt, Afghanistan, Sudan, Laos and others, and, believe it or not, $15 million in developmental assistance to China — from which we will be borrowing the money to give to them? Why does most of the foreign aid have no restrictions on how it will be spent? Why are we giving $218 million to democratic governments in Europe to promote democracy?

Why are we giving $25 million to The Kennedy Center in Washington, which — according to its Sept. 29, 2019, financial statements — had more than $501 million in total net assets, including $25 million in cash and cash equivalents.