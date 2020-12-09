Letter to Editor, Dec. 9, 2020: Federal aid needed if lockdown renewed

Federal aid needed

if lockdown renewed

Editor, Times Dispatch:

I implore my state representatives not to subscribe to renewing any kind of lockdown solutions if Virginians don’t have any federal stimulus to weather the financial cost it would create.

The only reason lockdowns seemingly worked this past March was because we did have some kind of both state and federal financial support.

If there isn’t any support, shutting down businesses and people’s means to an end of survival is futile — no matter the supposed rate of infections that would be reduced. You only would be “saving” people to torture them with the stress and vulnerability of having to pay for food, rent/mortgage, bills, etc.

Do not consider any kind of shutdown solutions as long as Virginians have no way of receiving federal support.

Rob Crampton.