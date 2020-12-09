Letter to Editor, Dec. 9, 2020; Governments' approach is to manage, not fix

Governments' approach

is to manage, not fix

Editor, Times Dispatch:

As the encroachment of state and federal governments increasingly invades the rights and freedoms of the people, the press is silent.

For obvious reasons this causes me to wonder what the press' response will be when its First Amendment rights are “trimmed” by the advancing bureaucracy of federal and state governments?

When I actively was in the business world, I repeatedly told my employees that it is far better to make small corrections to stay ahead than large corrections to catch up.

This business philosophy was very effective in keeping small problems from becoming big problems. The problem with government’s approach is it appears not to want to fix problems, but rather to “manage” them as many feel that there is no job security when problems are resolved.

William Ryan.