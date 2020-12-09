Letter to editor, Dec. 9, 2020: Put America first to dodge next virus

Put America first

to dodge next virus

As of this past weekend, more than 250,000 Americans have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus — a tragedy but far less than the initial estimates projected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House Coronavirus Task Force of “millions” of our fellow citizens. As much as we might want to look the other way, I believe we all can agree that the virus originated in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) — a nation that repeatedly has stated its long-term goal is world hegemony. I suspect in the next few years, we will see the PRC seize Taiwan and dominate the Pacific Rim, which once was a bastion of American and allied naval power, all while we wring our hands and wonder: How did this happen.