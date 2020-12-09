Letter to editor, Dec. 9, 2020: Put America first to dodge next virus

Put America first
to dodge next virus
Editor, Times Dispatch:
As of this past weekend, more than 250,000 Americans have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus — a tragedy but far less than the initial estimates projected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House Coronavirus Task Force of “millions” of our fellow citizens. As much as we might want to look the other way, I believe we all can agree that the virus originated in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) — a nation that repeatedly has stated its long-term goal is world hegemony. I suspect in the next few years, we will see the PRC seize Taiwan and dominate the Pacific Rim, which once was a bastion of American and allied naval power, all while we wring our hands and wonder: How did this happen.
As we know, China for years has been collecting its own people’s DNA and this should be of great concern to all Americans regardless of your political affiliation. With more than 80 million health profiles, China has the largest DNA database in the world — and growing.
China routinely collects the DNA of its own citizens for purposes of law enforcement, tracking down dissidents and forming its tightly controlled surveillance state. It also has found ways to obtain the DNA of foreigners, specifically Americans by buying American companies that have DNA profiles, subsidizing DNA analysis for ancestry companies and hacking.
For the past four years, many of our leaders were more focused on the mirage of impeachment and Russian collusion versus the real issues facing this nation. I suspect that we will see a repeat of the same in the future in an effort to re-engage in globalism and not put America first and unfortunately, we will not dodge the next COVID-19 bullet.
James Poplar.
Quicksburg.