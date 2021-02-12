Letter to Editor, Feb. 13, 2021: Gender neutral terms don't negate gains

Gender-neutral terms

don't negate gains

In reference to the recent Letter to the Editor from Frank Stumpf in response to my previous letter, “Use gender-neutral terms in all cases,” it appears that he missed the point. My suggestion had nothing to do with minimizing the accomplishments of women, but it just is suggesting to further the cause that many women have championed — getting rid of unnecessary sexist language. As I mentioned, we no longer say policeman/policewoman, and hero now refers to both men and women. There is a distinct difference in celebrating diversity, and using one term of address for both men and women. I have no idea how Stumpf morphed addressing elected officials by their titles with celebrating or ignoring diversity — it’s just the simple and correct thing to do.