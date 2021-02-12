Letter to Editor, Feb. 13, 2021: Registrar's removal seems too political

Registrar's removal

seems too political

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am concerned about the removal of General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter by the Richmond Electoral Board. She has served for more than 20 years, under both political parties, and has been reappointed each time. The 2020 election was the most difficult and her team once again made the process possible for us.

I had a question about my absentee ballot and was reluctant to bother her office. And, quite frankly, I was not looking forward to the wait on hold that I have experienced with other offices. To my surprise, my call was answered by a staff member. My question immediately was answered and I was assured that the office was receiving mail. However, she offered me the option of bringing the ballot to her office. I took that option and was pleased to observe that staff members were available to help, that masks were worn and social distancing was enforced.