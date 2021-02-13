Letter to Editor, Feb. 14, 2021: Ending death penalty: Negative consequences

Ending death penalty:

Negative consequences

Bills that would abolish the death penalty recently cleared both chambers of the General Assembly. Some support thisl, while others are against it. This proposal should not become a law because it can have more negative consequences than positive ones. For example, if convicts are given a life sentence rather than the death penalty, they still could have the chance to escape prison and commit more crimes, putting others’ lives in danger. A statistic by the Statista research department (an international company) showed that in 2018, 2,353 prisoners escaped from prison. A report from the New York Daily News reported two prisoners on death row that escaped from a maximum security prison. Furthermore, opponents of the death penalty believe that it is given to African Americans the most. This, however, is false. A statistic by the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center showed that the defendants executed since 1976 were 55.7% white, 34.1% Black, 8.4% Hispanic, and 1.7% other. For these reasons and many others, the bill abolishing the death penalty should not be passed.