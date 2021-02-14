Letter to Editor, Feb. 15, 2021: Gov. needs to stop COVID-19 isolation (ready to go)

Gov. needs to stop

COVID-19 isolation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am tired of staying home. I am tired of not attending church. I miss my friends. I miss baseball.

It is the middle of February. God willing, the masses will continue to get vaccinated, our children will return to school and high school seniors will be able to salvage a very important year in their life.

It's time, Gov. Ralph Northam, to give us something to look forward to. A day at the ballpark when we can gather with our friends. Or be able to see coworkers who we miss every day, and allow the minor league and college baseball teams in Virginia help unite our citizens.

It's time, governor. I want to smell the spring air at The Diamond, watch a ballgame, take a deep breath and enjoy myself.

Tom Schaefer.