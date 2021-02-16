Letter to Editor, Feb. 17, 2021: Power crews prevailed despite snow and sleet

Power crews prevailed

despite snow and sleet

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Friday, it snowed about 4 inches at our house in Ashland. On Saturday, it started to rain lightly, freezing into ice as it hit the ground. We were warm and snug in our house — until the middle of the afternoon, then the power went out. It stayed out, the house started to cool down.

At about 6 p.m., we went out to find an open restaurant. Coming home after dinner, the power still was out. We went to bed very early and stayed warm with lots of blankets. Several hours later, the power came back on and our house started to get warm again.

When our power went out, Dominion Energy crews had been out working in the freezing rain and snow for hours. They continued working and then it got dark, colder and nastier. They got the power back on for the 2,400 customers in our area and went on working to restore power to others. Our outage had to involve high voltage power lines; one mistake and you are dead. Others involved downed trees, blocking roads and making work very difficult.

Kudos, thanks and praise to those hard-working Dominion crews that labored to restore power.

Peter Rikard.