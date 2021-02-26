Letter to the Editor, Feb. 27, 2021: We need to fix the postal service now

We need to fix the

postal service now

I always have been a big supporter of the U.S. Postal Service. Up until December,1, at age 76, never had experienced a delay in sending or receiving mail. I believed that snail mail was a term used by those who waited until the last minute to pay their bills. Individuals working in our Ashland post office are service-oriented and our rural mail carrier could not be any better.

The U.S. Postal Service is vital to our country, but we seem to be ignoring what apparent recent changes are doing to affect the confidence we have had in this government agency. As we lose confidence, we will use it less and less and it will, as a result, become more costly to operate. Fund the Postal Service like other government agencies and make people want to use it rather than come to feel like they no longer can depend on it. If appointees of the former president are causing the problem, remove them now. By not quickly repairing this problem, you risk people losing confidence in a government agency that affects us all. When confidence in the Postal Service goes, so goes that of other divisions of our government. My recent experiences have made me want to look for alternatives, and this is troublesome since this was the one area of government that I always thought worked very well. A delay in correcting this problem will be costly in many, many ways.