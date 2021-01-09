Letter to Editor, Jan. 10, 2021: Action on Texas' case might have halted riot

Action on Texas' case

might have halted riot

Hindsight is 20/20. Perhaps if the U.S. Supreme Court had taken up Texas' suit against those states they believed had fraudulent voting practices, that might have averted or even prevented the riot. By refusing to accept the case, the court lit the fuse for another civil war, which will be so bloody it will make the conflict of 1861-65 look like a garden dance. Wednesday’s riot was the first shot.