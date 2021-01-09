Letter to Editor, Jan. 10, 2021: Blame for D.C. riot is clearly on Trump

Blame for D.C. riot

is clearly on Trump

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

The Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol squarely is a result of the GOP elected officials and the party's complacent attitude and willingness to go along with President Donald Trump. If the U.S. Senate had found him guilty in February 2020, we would have been spared this disgrace.

GOP lawmakers are blaming conspiracy groups for the storming of the Capitol, but who encouraged and incited the demonstration? Trump. Isn't inciting a riot a crime? The conspiracy groups might have initiated the storming, but Trump followers went along.

Throughtout the past, Trump tacitly has encouraged these groups with his failure to condemn their violent activities.

Trump had, even before any election was held, advocated that there could be election fraud. There are no facts to support this delusion. But Trump still persists in his delusional attitude.

Trump should show his love for the United States, immediately leave office and ask for forgiveness.

John O. Hunnicutt.