Letter to Editor, Jan. 10, 2021: Senior citizen fears current state of U.S.

Senior citizen fears

current state of U.S.

Politics always has been an ugly proposition. During the elections, politicians trade barbs, arrows, and truths and untruths at each other. But once the dust settles, and the election is over, then the politicians seem to be able to go about the business of governing and people can get back to their lives away from all the vitriol and negativity.

What is happening now is much more insidious: questioning the actual voting process if you lose. I really cannot think of anything scarier than this for the health of our republic. I'm on the "back nine" of life, a golfing metaphor, so I probably won't live to see the fallout from this. But I truly fear for my children and grandchildren's future, and the country as a whole. I always have felt that everything has a birth, and a life and a death. I never thought our United States of America was anywhere near death, until now.