Letter to Editor Jan. 10, 2021: Trump treated unfairly by media, far right

Trump treated unfairly

by media, far left

The media had a very different opinion when riots were taking place in our major cities in 2020 and nothing was done to protect the business owners whose businesses were destroyed and residents whose lives were harmed. No one called the National Guard then even though President Donald Trump wanted to call them for help. It was not pro-Trump supporters who caused violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. It was a peaceful cry for justice because of the injustice shown by the compromises of our politicians. Dead people don't vote. There were many signed affidavits proving fraud, but the courts would not hear the evidence. I am angry at your newspaper for accusing pro-Trump supporters of insurrection. It was a pro-Trump supporter who was shot and killed at the Capitol building.