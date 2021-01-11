Letter to Editor, Jan. 12, 2021: Fake news or blogs can lead readers astray

Fake news or blogs
can lead readers astray
Regarding Betty Winks's recent Letter to the Editor: There is no excuse for violent protests in our country. But there is a difference between people protesting against police brutality and people trying to overthrow the results of a democratically conducted election. The news videos and interviews at the U.S. Capitol of the insurgents validated that they were President Donald Trump supporters who were encouraged to “fight” to overturn the election by him and his enablers.
The reason half of America believes that the election was stolen is they are Trump supporters who believed his lies about the election being rigged and read false blogs instead of reading mainstream news to really know what is the story. If Winks regularly reads the Times-Dispatch, she will realize the truth about what is happening rather than the lies and divisiveness spread by Trump.
Harvey Iwata.
Richmond.