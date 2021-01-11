Letter to Editor, Jan. 12, 2021: Fake news or blogs can lead readers astray

Fake news or blogs

can lead readers astray

Regarding Betty Winks's recent Letter to the Editor: There is no excuse for violent protests in our country. But there is a difference between people protesting against police brutality and people trying to overthrow the results of a democratically conducted election. The news videos and interviews at the U.S. Capitol of the insurgents validated that they were President Donald Trump supporters who were encouraged to “fight” to overturn the election by him and his enablers.