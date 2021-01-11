Letter to Editor, Jan. 12, 2021: Impeachment trial omens ring eerily accurate

Impeachment trial omens

ring eerily accurate

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In my eighth decade, I have scores of vivid and painful memories: President John F. Kennedy's assassination, the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Columbine High School shootings, the Oklahoma City bombing and the explosion of the Challenger space capsule and more.

Such gut-wrenching incidents generate a cauldron of anxiety and emotion that never fully dissipates.

And then came Jan. 6.

This time, one thing was missing.

I was not shocked or surprised.

I had seen the angry faces of President Donald Trump's supporters, and their intimidating taunts and weapons. There was no way to escape the tsunami that carried the message of a stolen election. And finally, the orchestrated edict to gather at ground zero, the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 6, the day our nation counts electoral votes.

As they stormed the Capitol, I saw their faces — a mixture of pride, contempt and, ultimately, a look of satisfaction having carried out the will of their political savior.