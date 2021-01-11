Letter to Editor, Jan. 12, 2021: Impeachment trial omens ring eerily accurate

Impeachment trial omens
ring eerily accurate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In my eighth decade, I have scores of vivid and painful memories: President John F. Kennedy's assassination, the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Columbine High School shootings, the Oklahoma City bombing and the explosion of the Challenger space capsule and more.
Such gut-wrenching incidents generate a cauldron of anxiety and emotion that never fully dissipates.
And then came Jan. 6.
This time, one thing was missing.
I was not shocked or surprised.
I had seen the angry faces of President Donald Trump's supporters, and their intimidating taunts and weapons. There was no way to escape the tsunami that carried the message of a stolen election. And finally, the orchestrated edict to gather at ground zero, the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 6, the day our nation counts electoral votes.
As they stormed the Capitol, I saw their faces — a mixture of pride, contempt and, ultimately, a look of satisfaction having carried out the will of their political savior.
Hear now their explanations-free speech redressing the theft of an election, and of course they say "our" rally was less violent than the earlier Black Lives Matter protests.
Such are the utterances of those trapped in the universe of Trump.
Let us recall the omens from U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., during the 2020 impeachment trial:
"Right doesn't matter to this President; he can't be trusted to do what's right; he will always do what's right for Donald Trump; he'll do it now; he's done it before; and he'll do it in an election."
John Obrion.
Midlothian.