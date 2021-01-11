Letter to Editor, Jan. 12: Ages 65-plus should get vaccinated first

Ages 65-plus should

get vaccinated first

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

Our hospitals are being crushed by COVID-19, nearing capacity for intensive care units and displacing other needed treatments due to COVID-19 demands.

This will not change until that portion of the population that drives COVID-19 admissions has been protected by vaccination. Unfortunately, as we enter Phase 1b of the vaccination plan, we have pushed the largest driver of that demand to the back of the line. Nursing home residents will have been vaccinated in Phase 1a, but after them, people 65 years and older make up the great majority of pandemic deaths and hospitalizations.

Phase 1b includes those older than 75, but the far larger number of people ages 65 to 74 are deferred to Phase 1c, several months away.

Our hospitals will remain crushed by COVID-19 patients and useless for everything else until people older than 65 has been vaccinated.