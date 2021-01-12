Letter to Editor, Jan. 13, 2021: Congressional leaders should set an example

Congressional leaders

should set an example

As sad as it was that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, I cannot show any remorse for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her band, which did not face the music, ran and hid. Now they want something done about it right away, such as an immediate impeachment for the president, but, we didn’t hear a peep out of them during this past summer’s rioting and lootings. Were these people on Jan. 6 trying to get their attention? Were they just as mad as a lot of us are with what’s been going on with our elected officials? If Pelosi and her band had not caused such division in the U.S. Congress, maybe our country would not be as divided as it is today. Our leaders have got to set an example for us all.