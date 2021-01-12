Letter to Editor, Jan. 13, 2021: Election fraud claims have no justification

Election fraud claims

have no justification

Please consider: President Donald Trump's loyalist and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, on his way out the door, said there is no evidence of fraud that could have overturned Joe Biden’s election as president. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called the 2020 election “the safest choice ever,” one with “no evidence that votes have disappeared.” States with votes disputed by the Trump campaign have counted and recounted ballots, sometimes by hand. Dozens of federal judges up to a U.S. Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority have debunked and dismissed every allegation of significant fraud. Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, after enduring an hour-long presidential harangue alleging a 400,000-vote win in a state Trump lost, replied calmly and truthfully: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.” His office has provided a point-by-point rebuttal to every Trump claim.