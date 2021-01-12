Letter to Editor, Jan. 13, 2021: Pledge of Allegiance remains important

'Pledge of Allegiance'

remains important

On. Jan. 6, I saw the insurrection urged on by my president, supported by both men and women, young and old, who believed in the unsupported ravings of a man who doesn’t have personal integrity, and who probably hasn’t repeated the Pledge of Allegiance (to the U.S. flag) in a long time. Didn’t we all start our education every morning in essentially the same way by reciting daily the pledge?

Why daily, as children? Not just be able to memorize it but also to understand its meaning. When did we stop saying it in school or when did we stop believing it was important? Now in 2021, we need to repeat it daily to reaffirm our beliefs and values because if we don’t, we become a nation of insurrectionists and bigots. We begin to believe the rhetoric’s that promote our bigotry, our hatred of those “not like us.” Maybe we need to have a nationwide class on what the pledge means to us a nation of diversity.