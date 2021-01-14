Letter to the Editor, Jan. 15, 2021: Americans need unity, halt political actions

Americans need unity,

halt political actions

Why are no politicians addressing Americas to call for peace and unity? President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden or even Vice President Mike Pence? Someone needs to go on television and address America and not on social media.

We need leadership to calm everyone down. Instead, actions by Democrats are keeping everyone riled up. Everyone needs to stop the madness. We need to be reminded of the great country we live in and that we need to get back to nonpartisan patriotism. We apparently have no real leaders left anymore — and I, for one, am scared about our future.