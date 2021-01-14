Letter to the Editor,Jan. 15, 2021: Boyer shows weathers' impact on local areas

Boyer shows weathers'

impact on local areas

Dear Editor,

There certainly is a lot I could be writing you about, but I wanted to thank John Boyer for his earlier newspaper article “The Year in Weather: 20 Virginia weather and climate stats from 2020 that matter.”

In it, he wrote that “2020 is ‘virtually certain’ to be one of the planet’s hottest years of the industrial era, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.” It now has been confirmed that 2020 has tied with 2016 for Earth’s hottest year.

I appreciated how Boyer connected global weather events to those happening in our own backyards. I'm a resident of Brandermill, the neighborhood that got 11.19 inches of rain in 48 hours this past August.

In the greater Richmond area, we might not directly be hit by hurricanes or experience devastating wildfires, but climate change is very much is here and affecting our daily lives.

It’s time for those of us among the majority of Virginians who know this is true to demand that our legislators at all levels of government do something. The climate crisis only will continue to compound all of the other crises our country currently is facing.