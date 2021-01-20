Letter to Editor, Jan. 22, 2021: Jan. 6 aftermath could qualify for Lear sitcom

Jan. 6 aftermath could

qualify for Lear sitcom

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Jan. 6, a stunned world watched the horrors as our U.S. Capitol was invaded by rioting thugs. Among these was an Arizonan named Jacob Chansley (with several other aliases) prancing about half naked in a pseudo-Native American costume. Like an out-of-control toddler in the middle of a meltdown he invaded the U.S. Senate chamber, rummaging through documents he probably didn't understand while desecrating the birthplace of freedoms that generations of Americans have cherished and died for.

The capstone to this travesty: Following his arrest, little Jacob's mommy contacted their sheriff's office to report that he must be fed organic foods, otherwise he will become ill. Really?

In another era this almost could qualify as a plot for "All in the Family." Norman Lear had the unique gift of holding up a mirror to our weaknesses and lunacies, and making us laugh at them. But there would be no laughter in a mirror of Jan. 6. Instead, if statues could weep, Lady Liberty would cry bitter tears.

Chuck Miller.