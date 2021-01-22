Letter to Editor, Jan. 23, 2021: Acknowledging truth helps accept truth

Acknowledging truth

helps accept truth

I am a fan of Bill Lohmann and look forward to reading his heart warming/feel good articles. I was especially impressed when I read his recent column, "Acknowledging Truth is Not So Tall an Order." We teach our children playing Little League that one cannot win all the time. A good coach will teach them to accept defeat with dignity. Our former president has never “lost” in his entire life. In fact, he said that he would not accept defeat even before the election. I wonder if he ever had the opportunity to play Little League.