Letter to Editor, Jan. 3, 2021: 'Chicken Little' has timely perspective

'Chicken Little' tale

has timely perspective

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Remember the story of Henny Penny, also known as Chicken Little? It is a good story to read to your children in these times. Then teach them the old axiom depicted by the tale: If someone repeats an exaggeration enough times, people will start to think it is true.

Finally, offer them an example of how the moral of the story still applies today: claims of election fraud. People claiming election fraud, most of whom are Republicans, along with several media pundits, repeatedly point to a couple of voter examples and claim "the sky is falling." Yet multiple recounts — most of which have been completed by Republican administrations — consistently prove the extremely high reliability and accuracy of our voting system.

Hopefully, those following these "Chicken Littles" will begin to pay attention to the truth, rather than to the hyperbole driving false tales of election fraud.

David Butler.