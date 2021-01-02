Letter to Editor, Jan. 3, 2021: 'Enlightening' history not the best option

'Enlightening' history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I should preface my remarks by saying that my wife and I are not Southerners by birth, and that our forebears did not come to America until many decades after the Civil War. Nevertheless, we were deeply disturbed by the obscenities and vandalism still visible on the pedestals along Monument Avenue. The Confederate statuary is gone, except for Robert E. Lee, whose pedestal is also covered with similar epitaphs and surrounded by a ring of protest paraphernalia. Lee and his fellow comrades-in-arms now are seen as racists and proponents of slavery.
After our tour of downtown Richmond, I did a little reading about the Lee monument, which was dedicated on May 29, 1890. The main feature of the ceremony that day was an address given by former Confederate Archer Anderson, who heralded the personal qualities and beliefs of the man whose statue was about to be unveiled. Lee, he said, “regarded slavery as an evil which the South had inherited and must be left to mitigate and, if possible, extirpate by wise and gradual measures.”
We all come into the world at a particular time and place and a societal system that was not of our making. It is far too convenient — and rather sanctimonious — for us to pass judgement on past generations of our fellow Americans using our “enlightened” 21st century yardstick. History cannot be eradicated nor should it be rewritten to accommodate the sensibilities of the loudest or most destructive among us. The obscenities and graffiti that still deface Monument Avenue are an assault on decency. They also denigrate the many thousands who happened to be born in the South and fought under Lee in the bloodiest conflict of our history. Some 18,000 of them lay buried a few miles away in Hollywood Cemetery.