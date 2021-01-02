Letter to Editor, Jan. 3, 2021: 'Enlightening' history not the best option

'Enlightening' history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I should preface my remarks by saying that my wife and I are not Southerners by birth, and that our forebears did not come to America until many decades after the Civil War. Nevertheless, we were deeply disturbed by the obscenities and vandalism still visible on the pedestals along Monument Avenue. The Confederate statuary is gone, except for Robert E. Lee, whose pedestal is also covered with similar epitaphs and surrounded by a ring of protest paraphernalia. Lee and his fellow comrades-in-arms now are seen as racists and proponents of slavery.

After our tour of downtown Richmond, I did a little reading about the Lee monument, which was dedicated on May 29, 1890. The main feature of the ceremony that day was an address given by former Confederate Archer Anderson, who heralded the personal qualities and beliefs of the man whose statue was about to be unveiled. Lee, he said, “regarded slavery as an evil which the South had inherited and must be left to mitigate and, if possible, extirpate by wise and gradual measures.”