Letter to Editor, Jan. 3, 2021: Trump truly fulfilled voter's suspicions

I have always considered myself an independent voter. Previously, I voted for presidential candidates of both parties. I did not vote for President Donald Trump as I had never read anything that would make me think that he should be the U.S. president. I tried to give him a chance to prove that I was mistaken; however, I lost any hope upon listening to his inauguration speech. As I had suspected, this was not a man who should govern our country. He continually has reinforced that belief since he took office.

Up until Trump's presidency, I had taken our democracy for granted. But for the last four years, I have been afraid that something terrible could happen under Trump's governing. COVID-19 became that something and my fears were justified. What has occurred since the election truly has made me appreciate just how fortunate it is to live in this democratic country, and how easily this democracy could be destroyed. I knew Trump would contest his loss, but I never suspected that 126 members of the U.S. Congress would fall in line to support his unsubstantiated claims of fraud. I was disturbed to learn that three of our congressmen from Virginia — Ben Cline, R-6th, Morgan Griffith, R-9th, and Rob Wittman, R-1st, endorsed this shameful attempt to invalidate election results in four battleground states. While they will disagree, Trump is not a person to support, especially after he had clearly lost the election. These individuals were elected to be our leaders, not followers of an individual who has become such an embarrassment and danger to our country. Hopefully we have learned just how precious but fragile our democracy is, and that our votes are our voices that preserve it.