Letter to Editor, Jan. 5, 2021: Cell phone usage is not most dangerous issue

Cell phone usage is not

most dangerous issue

As an almost 40-year veteran of the road having driven 3.75 million accident-free miles, I'm floored at the stupidity of our fine state governor and General Assembly. As of today, you can't hold a cellphone while driving (a primary offense). But if your lights are off or inoperative, if signals are broken or if there's an outdated inspection sticker, you get a free pass. And in a couple of weeks the General Assembly is going to try to legalize marijuana, so our roads will be full of potheads.