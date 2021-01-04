Letter to Editor, Jan. 5, 2021: Forgiveness needed for thoughtless actions

Forgiveness needed

for thoughtless actions

As has been witnessed time and time again, many of our nation’s youth and adults become trapped by ancient (or not so ancient) social media remarks. Recently Richmond Public Schools' 2019 Teacher of the Year, 42-year-old Rodney Robinson, created a stir by advocating physical violence against a U.S. senator. Robinson since has apologized, admitting his error and appears to have been given a "get-out-of-jail-free card" by superintendent Jason Kamras. This episode has received local news coverage.

Now let’s discuss a 2016 three-second Snapchat post by then 15-year-old Mimi Groves, who was excited about receiving her learner’s permit. She used a racial slur in a rapper-mimicking manner exalting her accomplishment. It was a poor, immature decision on her part and the word never should be used. It was not, however, used in an offensive or malicious manner and certainly did not advocate violence. That video was posted by a former classmate for the sole purpose of harming Groves' future and it received national attention, thanks to The New York Times. Groves since has lost her chance to attend the University of Tennessee (UT) and be a member of their cheer team due to the pressure of political correctness applied to the university's admissions department.