Letter to Editor, Jan. 5, 2021: Invest stimulus check to aid needs of others

Invest stimulus check

to aid needs of others

Editor, Times Dispatch:

As the new stimulus money starts to arrive in individual bank accounts or in the mail, I want to make a simple suggestion.

If readers don’t need this money for necessities, please pass it to others who do. Please “invest" it in food, rent or other needs for those who are struggling without work or those who are suffering from the virus or its after effects.

There are plenty of local organizations that can facilitate this. We need to come together for the good of all in 2021.

Marie Giblin.