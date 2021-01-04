 Skip to main content
Letter to Editor, Jan. 5, 2021: Need for vigilance holds to combat virus
Letter to Editor, Jan. 5, 2021: Need for vigilance holds to combat virus

Need for vigilance

holds to combat virus

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The eight pages of obituaries in the Sunday edition of The Times-Dispatch are a stark reminder to stay vigilant in our safety precautions against COVID-19. With vaccinations having begun, the end of the pandemic is coming. More of us will make it through if we double down on being safe.

Stay distant. Avoid gatherings indoors. Wear a mask. Wash your hands.

Let’s look forward to seeing more faces in person — and fewer in the obituary section.

Alan Dow, M.D.

Henrico.

