Letter to Editor, Jan. 5, 2021: Symbolism of statues trumps right to remain

Symbolism of statues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Brandon Fullam's recent Letter to the Editor — "'Enlightening' history [may] not be best option?" — offers a diplomatic response to the problem of Confederate statues spanning Monument Avenue. But it also is interesting that, despite renouncing any Southern ancestry, and referring to his experiences downtown as a "tour" before returning to his own suburb, he feels the need to lecture Richmond residents on the proper way to handle these relics of the Lost Cause era.

Certainly, a world he envisions — where a drive down Monument reveals neither graffiti nor toppled statues — might be a more aesthetically pleasing one. But it is also one that selectively ignores what we all know about the Confederacy in the present day. Advances in medicine, education and technology have eradicated diseases and extended lives, more effectively and comprehensively taught our children, and connected us across the world, respectively. We have built upon the successes and failures of previous generations through these developments. So to ignore such "enlightenment" when it comes to the realities of Southern efforts in the Civil War is a choice that is arbitrary at best and upholding of white supremacy at worst.