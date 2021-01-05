Letter to Editor, Jan. 6, 2021: Advocating for trees, farmland worthy goals

Advocating for trees,
farmland worthy goals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two recent pieces that appeared in the RTD's Sunday Commentary section by Peggy Sanner and Timothy Bernadowski value trees, although with different approaches. Sanner describes numerous benefits of trees, including naturally lowering air temperature, while Bernadowski warns of potential harm to forests and other natural resources through large solar projects.
Sanner cites the Virginia Department of Forestry’s startling statistic of Virginia losing 16,000 acres of trees annually. From other information, one assumes that number likely will drastically increase with the recent flood of proposed industrial-sized solar projects in Virginia’s rural areas.
Bernadowski’s concerns about huge solar facilities harming Virginia’s forests and other natural resources are pertinent and alarming. Related pitfalls about industrial solar facilities are discussed in an excellent article online in the 2019 annual report of the Essex County Conservation Alliance. (Neither Bernadowski’s letter nor the Conservation Alliance’s report discourage small, responsible solar projects.)
How sad that trees directly decrease the need of electricity for air conditioning and provide so many other benefits, yet forests are destroyed to site industrial solar projects for electricity.
In short, we must plant more trees in the cities, and use best management practices with our countryside fields and forests to be good stewards of beautiful Virginia. Money is a problem for most jurisdictions, but as is clear from Bernadowski’s letter that destroying woods and other natural resources for money from industrial solar projects ultimately is wrong and irresponsible.
Can’t the commonwealth of Virginia make loans or grants to cities to plant more trees, and to rural counties to avoid the immediate financial temptation of huge industrial solar facilities? Vanishing farmland, even with increasing interest in locally grown food, is another major problem. Acting on behalf of trees, farmland and other natural resources is a worthy goal.
Janet F. Early.
Charlotte Court House.